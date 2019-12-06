Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Next Film Be Bollywood's First Openly Gay Love Story?

After the success of his latest movie Bala, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to appear on the silver screen with his upcoming movies in the year 2020. The actor has given seven consecutive hits to Indian cinema and has earned the title of one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. Right from the starting of his career and debut movie, Vicky Donor, to Article 15 to his latest release, Bala, the actor has worked in some offbeat scripts that have done good business at the box office.

Upcoming film: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

In an interview with a leading media portal, Ayushmann revealed that he has two movies lined up for the year 2020. One is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the other one is Gulabo Sitabo. He is excited about both these films, but he is more excited for the former one. The actor said that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a movie based on gay love, and he is playing the character of Kartik Singh.

Movie teaser:

In the same interview, he said that the movie will be one of its kind and the first to show gay love on the silver screen so explicitly. After the historic verdict of Supreme Court of India on Article 377, Indian filmmakers have been delivering content on homosexuality, but this will be the first movie to talk about gay love on the big screen. The teaser of the movie was recently launched and has been receiving a lot of support from fans of Bollywood. Watch it here.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted about his upcoming movie on his Instagram handle as well:

Other details of the movie:

The movie is an Ayushmann starrer, along with Jitendra Kumar as the other lead actor. For the supporting cast, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will be seen as parents and Pankhuri Awasthy will be seen playing a pivotal role. The movie has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is being produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar. It has been officially announced by filmmakers that the movie will hit theatres on February 21st, 2020. The movie teaser has already created a buzz among Bollywood fans and the trailer is very highly awaited.

