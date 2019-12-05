Ayushmann Khurrana's 5 Best Romantic Songs That Could Melt Your Heart

Ayushmann Khurrana has become a popular name in the film industry with his choice of roles. His recent back-to-back successes Dream Girl and Bala are proofs of the massive spike in his fan following. Some of the romantic songs which were picturised on him from his film are huge chartbusters. Read to know a few of them.

Also Read | Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann's Film Stands Strong At Week 4 Despite New Releases

Pani Da Rang

The song is from Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor. The actor not only featured in the song but also sung it. He was seen as a singer for the first time. It also features Yami Gautam as the duo are shown showering love for each other. The song was an instant hit making it a chartbuster.

Mere Mann Kehna Laga

Ayushmann Khurrana’s second film was Nautanki Saala! Along with him, the movie stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Pooja Salvi, Evelyn Sharma and Gaelyn Mendonca. Ram Parma, (played by Ayushmann) was seen expressing feelings for Nandini Patel, (played by Pooja Salvi), as he sings this song alone. Falak Shabir wrote, composed and sung the song.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Quirky Outfit Gets Compared To Ranveer Singh; Check Pics

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Duet)

The song is from 2017 released Meri Pyaari Bindu. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The duet film version of the song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Parineeti Chopra. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, lyrics were written by Kausar Munir. The melodious song received rave response from the audiences. Parineeti also sang a solo single version of the song.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

Andhadhun is considered as one of the best films and is among Ayushman Khuranna’s best performances. Naina Da Kya Kasoor was a peppy love song with dancing music and lovely lyrics. Amit Trivedi sang and composed the song. Jaideep Sahni penned down the lyrics.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Picture 'with And Without' Wife Tahira Kashyap

Nazm Nazm

Ayushmann Khurrana’s one of the most beautiful and soothing songs is Nazm Nazm. It is from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles. It was written, composed and sung by Arko. Ayushmann also sang the song as a special for the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.