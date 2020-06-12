Nora Fatehi Completes The 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister Challenge; See Video Here

Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she completed the tongue-twister which was a part of the 'GuBoSiBo challenge'. The actor who is set to star in the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India not only accepted the challenge but also aced this unique challenge.

Nora was nominated to do this challenge by actor Varun Dhawan. She aced the challenge and further nominated actors Shraddha Kapoor, Remo D'Souza, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Nora Fatehi recently completed the Gulabo Sitabo challenge or the GuBoSiBo Challenge that Varun Dhawan had challenged her for on social media. Nora Fatehi started the video with the tongue twister. The actor without taking a single pause performed the challenge and later could not believe she actually completed the challenge. Many fans were shocked to see Nora completing the challenge with ease. Fatehi also gave her best wishes to the entire team of Gulabo Sitabo.

The challenge was first taken by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana reciting the tongue-twister that comes from his recently released film, Gulabo Sitabo. The rather hard to perform challenge was not only performed by Khurrana but he further nominated stars Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu. Later on, actor Varun Dhawan aced the challenge and further nominated actors Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, and Abhishek Bachchan for the same challenge.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan's new film Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama. The highly anticipated movie of the year has finally hit the screens online on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. Gulabo Sitabo follows the lives of two men warring with each other over the space of their home in the city of Lucknow. The film recently also made news with its release being shifted from theatres to OTT platforms.

Gulabo Sitabo Review

Critics have found the film's plotline to be strong, quirky and refreshing. The funny story about a landlord and tenant quickly dives into greed and other human desires. The film is nevertheless considered to be a hidden gem by a few other renowned critics.

