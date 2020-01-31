Ayushmann Khurrana Sports A Nose Pin And Redefines The Rules Of Fashion; See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines because of his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyda Saavdhan. The film has been a trending topic since Khurrana is portraying the role of a gay man. The makers of the film have released the trailer of the film and Khurrana has broken all stereotypes of a Bollywood star in it. He is also seen sporting a nose pin in few scenes of the film. Read more to know about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyda Savdhaan’s trailer.

ayushmann khurrana with a nose ring and tattoos, excuse me?? pic.twitter.com/KKXehlDLSq — ਮਨ (@maanbir13) January 23, 2020

Ayushamnn Khurrana plays the role of a gay man in his upcoming film

Social media has been spammed with fans expressing their feelings about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The prequel of the film had managed to grab a strong fan following, which served as a great attraction point for the second addition to the franchise. Ayushmann has not only impressed his fans but also other celebrities from the industry. Read more to know about celebrities and fans reacting to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer.

ayushmann’s nose ring is something i’m never getting over pic.twitter.com/1xCoVG1FZT — kriti misses her tv shows and tli (@beatrizaljamil) January 30, 2020

Fan reactions to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/qxYwZup2Ib — marine 🗡️sotus enthusiast (@perayass) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer is absolutely Hilarious, it takes guts to do a role like this, @ayushmannk and #Jeetu guys you both deserve respect... Terrific trailer... 120cr paar.... #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanTrailer — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 20, 2020

What a cracker of a trailer! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, where @ayushmannk gives it to homophobia, hard, boht hard.https://t.co/ulGflgAA9t — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) January 20, 2020

#VickyDonor, #DumLagaKeHaisha, #BareillyKiBarfi, #ShubhMangalSaavdhan, #AndhaDhun and #BadhaaiHo... Ayushmann Khurrana is surely making the right choices... Picking up stories that defy the stereotype or issues we generally brush under the carpet... Commendable indeed! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2018

