Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Ayushmann Khurrana Sports A Nose Pin And Redefines The Rules Of Fashion; See Pic

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana sports a nose pin for his upcoming Shubh Mangal Zyda Saavdhan. Read more to know about fans' reactions to the trailer of the upcoming film

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is making headlines because of his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyda Saavdhan. The film has been a trending topic since Khurrana is portraying the role of a gay man. The makers of the film have released the trailer of the film and Khurrana has broken all stereotypes of a Bollywood star in it. He is also seen sporting a nose pin in few scenes of the film. Read more to know about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyda Savdhaan’s trailer.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Co-star Jitendra Kumar Says There Was 'comfort' In Kissing

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why Industry Peers Told Him To Turn Down '..Zyada Saavdhan'

 

Ayushamnn Khurrana plays the role of a gay man in his upcoming film

Social media has been spammed with fans expressing their feelings about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer. The prequel of the film had managed to grab a strong fan following, which served as a great attraction point for the second addition to the franchise. Ayushmann has not only impressed his fans but also other celebrities from the industry. Read more to know about celebrities and fans reacting to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2020 Details 'slump In 2019' But Predicts 'rebound To Achieve $5 Trillion'

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Admits 'genuine Slip' On Saying Same-sex Marriages Permitted In India

Fan reactions to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan:

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'same-sex Marriage Is Legal In India', Gets Bashed By Netizens

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA