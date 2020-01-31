Ayushmann Khurrana's Co-star Jitendra Kumar Says There Was 'comfort' In Kissing

Ayushmann Khurrana has been flying high on success, after the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the internet. Being his first 2020 film, Ayushmann has definitely come up with an intriguing storyline. Not only fans and celebrities but the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has impressed LGBTQ supporters too.

In this film, Ayushmann and co-star Jitendra Kumar will be seen breaking stereotypes, thus beating the odds to complete their love story. The duo's lip-lock scene has stormed the internet. While interacting with a news daily, here's what Jitendra had to say about the kissing scene in the movie.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar on his kissing scene with Ayushmann Khurrana

While talking to the news portal, actor Jitendra Kumar said that he wanted to be a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as soon as he interpreted the script. Opening about his rapport with Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra said that they bonded over music and also revealed that Ayushmann was the biggest music lover he ever came across. He also shared that Ayushmann knew everything about music.

Talking about the kiss, Jitendra said, he was a very reserved person by nature, but Ayushmann Khurrana made him feel comfortable during the shoot. Khurrana's friendly and amicable side made it easier for him to shoot the scenes in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Kumar revealed that the sets were always filled with fun and frolic.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan entails an interesting same-sex love story with stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead. The film also features Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Sunita Rajwar in pivotol roles. Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

