Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'same-sex Marriage Is Legal In India', Gets Bashed By Netizens

Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for his smart choice of roles that send out a strong message to society. His films like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are proofs of it. His upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan talks about same-sex couples in India and their fight for equality and acceptance as normal humans in the society.

The LGBTQ community of India, as well as his fans, are all praise for his next film. In a recent media interaction, he talked about the greatness of India and the rights of the LGBTQ community. However, he had a little slipup.

He said that he is very proud of the country for supporting the LGBTQ community and that our country is quite progressive as to legalise same-sex marriage. However, it is far from reality. Same-sex marriages are yet to be legally recognised in India. Twitter was very quick to notice his blunder and gave him some words of wisdom. Netizens also asked him to get his facts checked.

Here are some reactions to his comment on Twitter:

been correcting people since the day they took down sec 377,, thought someone who did a whole damn movie would've the bare minimum facts on hand. Guess not. — grammy taegiminkook is god tier taegiminkook ✨ (@confusedmat) January 28, 2020

He thinks it's been legalized in India 🙃 — Harsimran Gill (@bikkigill) January 28, 2020

Ahead of their time? ..the movie and the actor 😂😂😂 — Prateek (@prateek_shukla_) January 28, 2020

What is there for a straight dude to open up? And why is he opening up about it all inaccurate? I can’t even imagine how frustrating something like this is to watch for someone from the lgbtq community. Bare minimum kuda chadivi raara interview ki?https://t.co/N68Pr7H2nt — Keerthana. (@populapette) January 28, 2020

Ahead of his time in multiple ways, it seems. — Aditya Bidikar (@adityab) January 28, 2020

I was so surprised to read this news that I googled it to verify whether Indian courts have gone so progressive! — Suguna Dewan (@SugunaDew) January 28, 2020

@ayushmannk Ammm...abhi bhi marriage legalise hona baaki hai. But anyways aapke mume ghi shakkar — Bharat Siddeshwar (@bharathartic) January 28, 2020

@ayushmannk

Dear Woke Actor,

Same sex relations are now recognised, however the legal union of same sex relation is still not recognised by the marriage acts of India. — SR (@Justice_Rane) January 28, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana was bashed brutally by netizens for his comment. Section 377 has been scrapped in India. Same-sex acts are decriminalised but same-sex marriage has still not been legalised in India.

