Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'same-sex Marriage Is Legal In India', Gets Bashed By Netizens

Bollywood News

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a homosexual man in his upcoming release. Read more to know what is his take on same-sex marriages in India.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is famous for his smart choice of roles that send out a strong message to society. His films like Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are proofs of it. His upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan talks about same-sex couples in India and their fight for equality and acceptance as normal humans in the society.

Ayushmann Khurrana On Playing A Homosexual Character In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

The LGBTQ community of India, as well as his fans, are all praise for his next film. In a recent media interaction, he talked about the greatness of India and the rights of the LGBTQ community. However, he had a little slipup.  

Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Reacts To Dad's LGBTQ+ Movie, Leaves Tahira Kashyap 'teary Eyed'

He said that he is very proud of the country for supporting the LGBTQ community and that our country is quite progressive as to legalise same-sex marriage. However, it is far from reality. Same-sex marriages are yet to be legally recognised in India. Twitter was very quick to notice his blunder and gave him some words of wisdom. Netizens also asked him to get his facts checked.

Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Put In The "backseat" On Games' Night By Twinkle Khanna

Here are some reactions to his comment on Twitter:

Ayushmann Khurrana Steals The Show In 'Gabru' From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana was bashed brutally by netizens for his comment. Section 377 has been scrapped in India. Same-sex acts are decriminalised but same-sex marriage has still not been legalised in India.

 

 

