The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kartik Aaryan Spotted Heading Out Of A Dance Class In Mumbai

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted heading out of a dance class in a local neighbourhood in Mumbai. Read further ahead to know more and see pics of the actor.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
kartik aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been one of the few actors in Bollywood who has managed to make a name for himself being an outsider. The actor rose to fame due to his impeccable choice of scripts and stellar performances in his films. He is currently enjoying the success of his most recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar alongside him.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan And Hrithik Roshan Seen Together, Fans Want A Movie 

 Kartik Aaryan snapped at dance Class Andheri

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' BO Collection: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Might Not Beat His Own Records

Recently he was spotted at a dance studio in Andheri. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor was seen wearing a full sleeve t-shirt with shades of blue. He wore a simple straight fit denim and completed the look with a pair of multi-coloured sneakers. He was seen getting out and sitting on the hood of his car while posing for the cameras. He was also seen wearing a stylish pair of glasses which complimented his look. Check out the photographs here.

Also Read | Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning" 

The actor is currently enjoying the success of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik is working towards his future projects as of now, which include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. The actor has been known for his versatility and his amazing acting style. He is currently being praised for the portrayal of his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Fans are eager to watch him in his upcoming films and have expressed their excitement over multiple social media sites.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Reply To Ananya Panday's 'missing Me' Comment Is Friendship Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES