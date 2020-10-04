Can You See THIS Telugu Actor Be The Men’s Messiah Like Ayushmann Khurrana In His Movies?

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently one of the top-rated actors in Bollywood. Ever since making his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor, the actor has played several memorable roles in movies. He is also known to play a variety of characters in movies. Apart from being a fan favourite, he is also a critically acclaimed actor. His acting in movies like Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is proof that he can play any role to perfection.

The actor has carved a niche for himself with his strong performances in Bollywood. However, in the south Indian film industry, there is one actor that comes quite close to what Ayushmannn Khurranna does on screen. For all the people who are curious to know about the actor who can be the ideal men's messiah in south Indian movies, here is a look at who the actor is and how he can play the roles of Ayushmannn Khurrana in these movies.

Allu Arjun as Ayushmann Khurrana

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun is one of the most critically acclaimed movies by the actor. It was also praised by the audiences for its gripping story full of twists and turns right till the last shot. Andhadhun plot revolves around a piano player who pretends to be visually impaired and how he becomes entangled in a series of problems after witnessing the murder of a film actor. Allu Arjun can play this role to perfection with his brilliant acting skills and it will be a treat for his fans to see him in such a challenging role.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor is his debut film. In this movie, he has played the role of a sperm donor. The movie has handled the sensitive subject beautifully earning him a much-deserved appreciation. Allu Arjun with his perfect looks and amazing screen presence can pull off this role easily.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

The movie is a beautiful love story with an interesting twist. The story is between an overweight girl and an average middle-class guy. Allu Arjun is the perfect actor to play this role. With his ability to get under the skin of any character he plays, seeing him play this role would be a treat for his fans.

Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance in the movie earned him praises from the audiences and critics alike. The movie revolved around his character who is suffering from premature hair loss. Seeing Allu Arjun as a bald guy is surely something that one cannot miss. It would be challenging for him to play this role but his experience of playing diverse roles will come in handy if he portrays the role of Bala.

Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a middle-class boy in this movie. The plot of this movie revolves around how Ayushmannn Khurrana’s life changes when he finds out that his mother is pregnant. It would be interesting to see Allu Arjun portraying the struggles of a young man and coping up with his mother’s pregnancy. His experience of playing a middle-class guy and comic timing will make it easier for him to do this role.

