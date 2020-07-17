Ayushmann Khurrana Comes Up With A Hilarious Name For An Owl; See Post

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video of an owl with a hilarious name. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Gulabo Sitabo, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, has been very active on social media amid the lockdown. Read on to know more details about his owl post:

Ayushmann Khurrana comes up with a hilarious name

On July 16, 2020, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of an owl in his official social media handle’s story section. In the video, fans can see that an owl is sitting on top of a tree's bark and is having a gala time. In a previous story, the actor was contemplating about what name he can give to the owl. In this video, he decides to call him “Ullu ka Patha”. Here is the social media post by the actor:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

The Bala actor has been spending time focusing on himself and his family amid the lockdown. Previously, fans saw that the actor was cycling in the town of Chandigarh, to keep himself fit. The actor also celebrated his mother’s birthday on July 8, 2020, along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana.

The actor was last seen in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo that featured him sharing the big screen with Amitabh Bachchan. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and was penned by Juhi Chaturvedi. It was released on Amazon Prime Video, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was well-received by the fans of the actors and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. It also featured Srishti Shrivastava, Farrukh Jaffar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in crucial roles.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

It was the second film in 2020 by the actor, as back in February 2020, he was seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, along with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Maanvi Gagroo, and others. The film focused on the concept of same-sex marriage and depicted how it is a taboo in India. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.