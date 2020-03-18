Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira & Kids, Self-quarantine As They Show Off Their Creative Best

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap seem to have found a perfect way to keep their kids occupied in the times of Coronavirus lockdown. In a series of pictures and videos, the actor can be seen showing his fans and followers as to how the Khurrana family sat together and painted at night.

Khurrana families art pieces

The video shows Ayushmann’s daughter Varushka, in a pink night suit, and son Virajveer, in a tee and pajamas, engrossed in their respective paintings. Tahira can be seen working on a drawing of lips on the paper. Her daughter too is seen making a similar drawing. Ayushmann then shows off his own painting at the end of the video which shows a woman and a man (wearing a nosering like his character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) facing each other. He captioned it, “the last one is mine - gender fluid”.

Later, Tahira posted a picture of four paintings kept one after each other. She wrote in the caption, “Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting! Also, a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let’s not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities.”

As shootings of all films and shows have been halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ayushmann seems to be spending quality time with his family. He was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which emerged out as a hit at the box office. He has two more films in his kitty -- Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Anubhav Sinha’s next thriller.

