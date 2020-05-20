Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Kareena, Saif & Taimur Were All Smiles At The Beach

The Pataudi family always manages to take the internet by storm whenever they post something on social media. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chilling selfies or be it Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable photos, these posts always make fans go ‘aww’ whenever they are up. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback picture of this adorable family when they had gone on an exotic vacation at the beaches.

In the throwback picture, one can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan striking a stunning pose for the camera as they are chilling on the silver sand. Kareena can be seen wearing a white dress and can also be seen sporting quirky sunglasses and a hand accessory. While Saif Ali Khan can be seen donning a cool breezy shirt along with a pair of white shorts.

However, one cannot miss the adorable Taimur Ali Khan that is sitting between them. Little Tim Tim can be seen dressed in a pair of shorts and a sky blue polo shirt and he is surely too cute to miss as he is also seen playing with his beach toys. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Fun Banter In This Throwback Video Is Unmissable

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Dixie Damelio

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Addison Rae

Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also went on to get several likes on it. One of the fans went on to calling Kareena, Saif and Taimur “The Royal Family, while the others went on to comment with several cute emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Pose While Taimur Ali Khan Seems Busy; See Pic

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film was reportedly in the filming stage but due to the on-going situation, the production has been put on hold. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the multi starrer film, Takht alongside Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The actor is currently spending time with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai house. And seeing the pictures, it seems like they are making the most of their time together. She goes on to give fans a few glimpses of how they are spending their time at home.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Can Be Seen Chilling In This Throwback Picture

Also read | Kareena Kapoor's Blissful Beach Pictures Are Sure To Give Fans Summer Vibes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.