Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 'Baahubali's' Bhallaladeva & Devasena Shared A Cup Of Chai

Baahubali part one and part two are one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The films struck the right chord with the audiences as they went all out to praise the script and the actors in the film. On April 28, 2020, Baahubali 2 completed three-year in the film industry, fans and movie buffs extended their love and wishes through their social media handle to the actors of the film. Recently, a BTS picture from the film has taken the internet by storm as this picture is truly unmissable.

Recently, an unseen picture of Rana Daggubati aka 'Bhallaladeva' and Anushka Shetty aka 'Devasena' from the sets of Baahubali 2 has gone viral. In the picture, Rana can be seen sitting in his movie character outfit holding a cup of tea, while Anushka, who is also sitting in her movie character outfit, can be seen dunking a biscuit in the tea. This adorable picture is too cute to miss as they are all smiles for the camera. Check out the picture below.

Seeing the comments on the picture, it is quite evident that fans truly loved this BTS picture of the two. Fans also went on to make funny comments relating the picture to the movie. As in the film, Bhalla and Devasena did not share great chemistry and this pic, on the other hand, speaks the complete opposite, fans went on to say that seeing this picture would sure make Baahubali furious. One of the fans commented, “Bahubali be like Ye kya mazaaka ho riya h idhar...OOO bhaaaiiii maro mujhe macro. (sic)” While the other one said, “Bahubali be like: am I joke to u. (sic)”

About the film Baahubali 2

Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film Baahubali 2 starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. The film is the continuation of the first part. The second part revolves around when Shiva learns about his heritage, he starts looking for answers. His story is then compared with the previous events that took place in the Mahishmati Kingdom. It was also reported that Baahubali 2 went on to become the highest-grossing movie in India and also received three National Film Awards. The film has truly changed the face of Indian cinema and is also considered to be one of the finest films ever made.

