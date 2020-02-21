Tahira Kashyap's Outfit Has A 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Connection; See Pic

Tahira Kashyap has always been a strong pillar of support for her husband Ayshmann Khurrana, who is one of the most popular actors today. Recently, Tahira Kashyap attended the special screening of his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on February 20, 2020. She accompanied her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the lead in the movie. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a same-sex love story that has hit the movie screens today, i.e. on February 21.

Tahira Kashyap opted for a perfect ensemble that went well with the message of the movie. She was seen sporting a navy blue short dress that had colours of Pride in the front. Tahira shared the picture of herself and has already received immense love and compliments for her outfit.

Tahira looked very pretty in the short navy blue dress that had collar details and full sleeves. The multi-colour pleats in the front of the dress gave a creative twist to the entire look. Her voguish short dress was cinched at the waist by a plain black belt. Tahira took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself along with a caption: "Wearing colours of pride".

Check out her pictures here:

Tahira Kashyap opted for golden ear studs along with some statement rings to add the perfect amount of shine to her look. She looked flawless as she went for nude lips, a simple eyeliner, and perfectly filled-in brows. The wife opted for a side-parted hairdo that just complimented her look perfectly. She completed her look with nude coloured block heels shoes. Meanwhile, what do you think of Tahira Kashyap's look for the film's screening? Do comment below and tell us.

Image Courtesy: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

