YRF And Others Follow Ayushmann Khurrana's Trend Of Password Memes; See Pictures

Leading production houses are always finding out creative ways to promote their movies. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded a password meme on his Instagram story.

In the post, Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is written in the password slot. The password is considered to be weak as the system asks for a stronger password. When the password Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is uploaded, the password is accepted as a strong one.

YRF

Red chillies entertainment

The password meme seems to have hit the right cord as two other production houses have taken part in the trend as well. Yash Raj films have also made a similar meme with their movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Another production house, Red Chillies Entertainment has done the same with a dialogue from Chennai Express. The dialogue ‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man’ is highlighted as a strong password. Check out the password memes here.

Fan reactions

Yrf

New strong password will be Tiger 3 — Krish (@ibeingKrish) January 10, 2020

Correct Password : Tiger3 — яιѕнι мο∂ι (@_Shiri7) January 10, 2020

Red chillies entertainment

Chennai Express 2🤣 — BrAnd RaEeS 🔥 (@Iam_brand_raees) January 11, 2020

Twitteratis are eager to see if these posts are actually made to announce the upcoming movies. The posts have managed to get the attention of a lot of people. The posts are quirky and hit the mark perfectly. Many seem to have their eyes on the social media handles of the production houses to see what the post means.

