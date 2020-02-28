Ayushmann Khurrana Says Star Kids Who Are Successful, Are Genuinely Talented

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in top form with back-to-back hits at the Box Office. His recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has received mostly positive reviews from the audience. The actor who has made his name from ground zero in Bollywood talked about nepotism in the industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana on star kids in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered as among the top stars who has made his name coming from outside the industry. His journey from a video jockey to a well-known actor has inspired many. But there are several actors in Bollywood who are star kids and often get questioned on their ability by many.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his views on nepotism in Bollywood. He said that star kids who are successful are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. He stated that he gives his 50 per cent and people says that he has have done it by himself. But if a star kids has a potential of 80 per cent and even if they give their 100 per cent, people are not satisfied.

Ayushmann Khurrana also opened up about his tours for his theatre shows. He mentioned that he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express and would receive money from travellers, which he would save for his Goa trip. The Bala star jokingly said that he is a trained singer because he used to sing in a train.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has received positive responses from the audiences. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, and Pankhuri Awasthy with others. It is a romantic comedy film helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of a gay man and his partner, who have trouble convincing the former's parents of their relationship.

