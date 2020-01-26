Ayushmann Khurrana's Throwback To The Time When He Was In 'MTV Roadies'

Ayushmann Khurrana is now among the established and respected actors of Bollywood. His persona and style are both unique.

The actor is also popular for taking up challenging, unconventional roles. Often, the actor’s movies give a positive message about social parity. Ayushmann can take up a comic role as well as a serious one, which is evident from his movies Bala and Article 15.

Bollywood and Ayushmann fans know that he was a participant in the second season of the popular reality show, MTV Roadies. He also became the winner. Let's check out the time when he was in MTV Roadies.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor And Other Celebs Win Internet With THESE Memes

Ayushmann Khurrana on Roadies

The actor’s audition for the show was also quite interesting. The 20-year-old boy, wearing a sky-blue shirt and a pair of geeky glasses, was a totally different Ayushmann from what we see today. “Dost banana meri khoobi hi nahi, mera pesha bhi hai,” he had said in his intro.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Interestingly, there is also a short video clip of the audition that has been viewed very often on social media. In the video, one can see how the main judge Raghu, being his usual appalling self, is a bit hard on Ayushmann. He immediately accuses Ayushmann of being fake and when he defends himself by saying, “Ab actor hoon toh...”

Raghu cuts him short and tells him right away that he is not interested in the acting. You also get to see Ayushmann’s charming demeanour in the audition, which is very much the same even now.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Net Worth Will Give You Huge Career Goals

Ayushmann is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The film is a second instalment in the series which the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan started. The film is widely anticipated among fans of the actor.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Adds A Hilarious Twist To The Trending Social Media Meme, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.