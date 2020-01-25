Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra And Other Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Bollywood News is one of the biggest sections of news in India. The celebrities and members of the industry are constantly churning out news about the on-goings in their lives and their upcoming films. There was some news that made to the top in the last week. Read to know more details:

Here are the highlights of the top five news of the penultimate week of January

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer launch

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to start his year 2020 with a bang with the trailer launch of his new movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor will be seen alongside Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, and Pankhuri Awasthy. The movie will be releasing on February 21, 2020. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The movie deals with the theme of homosexuality and tackles homophobia comically.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jonas Brothers' What A Man Gotta Do video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is constantly supporting husband Nick Jonas, may it be personal or professional life. The actor featured in his new video of the song What A Man Gotta Do. Priyanka and Nick were seen dancing pantless in white shirts to the tunes of the song. Their chemistry together was highly appreciated by the audience.

Alaya F says she won't be surprised to wake up next to Kartik Aaryan

Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F was asked in an interview how she will react if she wakes up next to Kartik Aaryan one day. Alaya said that she will not be surprised if something like this happens. She then laughed off and said that she did not mean that.

Hrithik Roshan completes 20 years in Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan completed 20 years in Bollywood. The actor shared his happiness and excitement of this amazing achievement. He also shared a picture of his team and thanked them for their constant efforts. He also tweeted that his journey from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai consisted of only two emotions -- Fear and Fearless.

I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other .



On the face of it ,

Fearless is a David .

Fear is more a Goliath ...https://t.co/2KtfCRdTma — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2020

Box Office Collections of Street Dancer 3D and Panga

Box Office Collections of the recently released Panga and Street Dancer 3D have become a topic of the town. According to Box Office reports, Panga collected on ₹ 4 Crores on its first day. Street Dancer 3D crossed Panga with a huge gap as it collected a whopping ₹ 95 Crores on the day of opening.

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana and Hrithik Roshan Instagram

