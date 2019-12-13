Ayushmann Khurana And Other Stars Who Started From TV And Made It Big In Bollywood

Many TV celebrities have made it big on the silver screens starting from popular TV serials to iconic movies in Bollywood. Television provides the actors with a golden opportunity to showcase their talent to the audience. Take a look at some of the celebrities who started their careers from television and are now successful film stars.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Bala star is popular for being a versatile as well as an all-rounder actor who can perform any type of roles on screen. The talented actor started his career doing a variety of roles like being a radio jockey, post which he participated in the reality show Roadies and ended up winning the show in 2004. After hosting a number of shows in MTV and other channels, he finally made his Bollywood debut with the movie Vicky Donor after which Ayushmann saw no turning back and has showcased his talent with each of the movies he stars in.

Irrfan Khan

The Piku star Irrfan Khan is one of the natural and genuine actors in Bollywood starring in many Hindi and Hollywood films. Many don't know that the actor has acted in many TV serials like Chanakya and Bharat Ki Khoj before debuting in Bollywood. Irrfan made his first Bollywood debut with the movie Salaam Bombay! in 1988. He has appeared in approx 30+ Hindi and English films as of yet along with being critically acclaimed and loved by the audience.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Ekta Kapoor's household drama Pavitra Rishta that aired in Zee TV saw the fresh face of the two new leads in the popular TV serial. Both the leads Sushant and Ankita have ventured into Bollywood in different years post their TV stint together. Sushant Singh Rajput who started his career as a background dancer never gave up his dream to appear on the silver screen until he got a break in 2013 with Kai Po Che!

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai started her TV journey in 2006 playing the lead role for Ekta Kapoor's television drama titled, Kasam Se. The actor was cast alongside Ram Kapoor, and the TV serial went on to win many awards. The successful TV actor soon transitioned into films due to her rising popularity. She has movies like Rock On!!, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri to her credit. Recently, she starred in the superhit song Awari for the film Ek Villian.

Vidya Balan

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan started her journey from popular television sitcom Hum Paanch and eventually made her way to the silver screens. In 2003 made her debut into the film industry with a Bengali drama Bhalo Theko. Post this Vidya Balan appeared in few music videos and finally made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta. Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Paa, The Dirty Picture, Mission Mangal, No One Killed Jessica, and Kahaani remains to be some of the best Vidya Balan movies till now.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta fame actor Ankita Lokhande garnered popularity with the role of Archana Karanjkar in a romantic drama television show. The actor has also gained fame on the big screen with her debut movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She chose a powerful script to make her Bollywood debut in opposite Kangana Ranaut. According to the reports, Ankita will star in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

