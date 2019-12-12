Dharmesh, Punit Pathak And Other Reality Show Stars Who Made It Big In Bollywood

Reality television shows are quite popular amongst the audience. The participants who make it to the top 10 or the top 5 rounds of the show, reach there because of being loved by the masses. There are many famous Bollywood celebrities who started their career as a reality show contestant and went on to bag big projects in Bollywood. Here are to name a few:

Dance reality TV stars who made it big in Bollywood

Salman Yusuf Khan

Dance India Dance is one of the most popular dance reality show amongst the masses. Salman Yusuf Khan was the winner of the first season of this dance reality show. He later participated in another dance reality show called Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a choreographer. After working as a choreographer for many years, the actor bagged his first film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance, which was a super hit.

Dharmesh Yelande

Dharmesh Yelande was the contestant of the second season of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. After he bagged the first runner up position in the show, he was picked up by Farah Khan’s dance troop where he worked as a choreographer. He made a debut in the film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance.

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak too was a contestant of Dance India Dance season 2. He started his career in acting in the film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance. He was even seen in other dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dance Plus.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar is seen acting in many Hindi and Marathi films. The actor is not that famous in the Hindi film industry but she is very popular in the Marathi industry. She began her career as a dancer. She was a contestant of the seventh season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye in which she participated with her husband Himmanshoo Malhotra. Soon after the show, she was seen in many movies.

Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal popularly known as Crockroaxz amongst his fans was a participant of Dance India Dance season 3. He got eliminated from the show but made his way to the finals by a wild card entry. Though he did not win the season, he was most loved by the audience which gained him popularity. He worked as a choreographer and skipper in many other reality shows before making his debut in the film Sonali Cable. He was even seen in the movie ABCD 2: Anybody Can Dance.

