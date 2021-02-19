Vaani Kapoor On Rediscovering Herself: 'I Don’t Want To Be Bracketed As An Actress'

Vaani Kapoor will see three big films releasing on the big screen this year. With Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani has an enviable line-up of movies ready to release in 2021. The actor is keen to constantly explore and present herself in new avatars each time her film hits the theatres.

Vaani Kapoor on rediscovering herself

Vaani said, “As an actor, I want to try my hands at everything. I’m lucky that I have mass entertainers as well as high-concept content films this year that will enable me to present myself distinctly to audiences and the industry. I’m someone who wants to explore every genre possible in my career and want to undertake as many risks as possible too.”

She added, “I don’t want to be bracketed as an actress who can do just a particular thing or look a certain way on screen. In fact, I want to take as many plunges as possible and explore myself to constantly discover and rediscover. I have always wanted to pick films that allow me to do something interesting and leave a mark on the screen.” Vaani also went on to call 2021 a 'huge moment' in her cinematic career. She said, “I’m really excited about how 2021 is looking like. It’s a watershed moment for me and I want to continue on this path of choosing interesting roles that enable me to express.”

On work front

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the year 2013 with the movie Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She also won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actor also entered the Tamil film industry in the year 2014 with the movie Aaha Kalyanam. In 2016, she worked with Ranveer Singh in the movie Befikre. After 3 years gap, she appeared in the movie War that was released in 2019. The movie also featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actor will now appear in three movies that are set to release this year.

