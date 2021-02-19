Vaani Kapoor Encourages Her Followers To Not Sit And Work It With A Workout Video; Watch

War actor Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share her workout routine with fans. Sporting a pair of grey and charcoal colour-block workout outfit, Vaani looks fitter than ever in her latest Instagram post. She encouraged her followers to get up and 'work it.'

On February 19, 2021, Vaani Kapoor shared a glimpse into her workout routine in a gym. The actor is seen lifting weights and doing lunges with her gym trainer. Vaani Kapoor's workout also included some goblet squats, tricep dumbbell kickbacks and leg extensions, guided and supervised by her trainer. In the caption, she encouraged her fans to work out and stay fit.

Vaani's fans filled the videos' comment section with many hearts and fire emojis. Followers also called her splendid-looking. The video has gained more than 84,000 views already.

A glimpse into Vaani Kapoor's fitness routine

In a video with Pinkvilla, Vaani Kapoor revealed her fitness secrets. She said that she was lazy in the beginning stages before she met Yasmin who motivated her to work out. Vaani's trainer Yasmin explained that Vaani Kapoor's workout routine changes every day. Yasmin also called Vaani dedicated and hardworking. Yasmin also revealed that Pilates and weight training are included in the success of Vaani Kapoor's fitness.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movies

In 2021, Vaani Kapoor will be seen next to Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Shamshera. She will be playing the character of a travelling performer who the Hindi Belt or the Indian heartland. When Vaani finished her shoot for the movie, she penned an emotional note for the movie's cast and crew. She posted the note on her Instagram account with a picture of some foliage and a silhouette in the background.

Vaani will also be starring in Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom. The movie will also feature Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Aniruddh Dave. Bell Bottom is set to release on May 28, 2021. Recently, she disclosed that she would like to star in more women-centric films. She also said that she feels fortunate to be a part of a generation that appreciates women taking lead roles in movies.

