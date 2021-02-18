Ayushman Khurrana Starrer 'Anek' Gets Ryan Reynolds' Action Director Stefan Richter

The acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is pulling all his strings to make his next action film, Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which will stand out in terms of scale. Ayushmann, who is the poster boy of content cinema in India and made it mainstream, has once again collaborated with Anubhav Sinha to post their incredible success once again after Article 15. In order to do so, the diverse director has got Stefan Richter, action director of Ryan Reynolds, who designs the action scene. Earlier Anubhav has made two action-based movies Dus & Ra.One and it would be Ayushman's first experience in this genre.

When it comes to larger than life yet realistic action choreography, the name Stefan Richter comes to mind. He worked in both national and international project like in high octane flick of Ryan Reynolds 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'. He even Even designed breathtaking action sequences of Shivaay and will be bringing class to action choreography in Kick 2. He even collaborated with regional film industries of South India and designed and choreographed action scenes of 'Vishwaroopam 2' & 'Billa 2'. Stefan is also a Taurus World stunt award-winning director. Ayushmann is thrilled and excited to be partnering with this action genius and has revealed his association by posting Stefan's image from the sets.

'Biggest film of my career'

Talking about 'Anek', Ayushmann said "Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha leaves no stone unturned to give audiences a vast experience of the big screen with his vision. It's true that Stefan Richter was in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been the architect of large-scale action movies around the world."

The artist even added, "With his craft, Anek's action sequences will meet global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav Sir and Stefan are going to make me do something that is extremely new to me. As an artist, I am happy to do different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey I'm really enjoying."

