Ayushmann Khurrana Loves Posing With His Awards And Here Is Proof, See Pictures

Ever since Ayushmann Khurrana stepped into Bollywood with Vicky Donor, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his unmatched talent. From Bareilly ki Barfi to Bala, the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. The actor has also been bestowed with several awards. Here are some pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana with his awards.

National Film awards

The actor recently bagged his first National Award with actor Vicky Kaushal, for his stellar performance in the film, Andhadun. As seen in the video shared by Ayushmannn Khurrana, the actor can be seen greeting the President of India with a humble 'namaste'.

Filmfare critics award

Ayushmann Khurrana also won the Filmfare Critics Award for his performance in Andhadun. As seen in the videos shared by a fan, Ayushmann Khurrana dedicates his Filmfare Award to his father, mother and wife. Take a look:

Style awards

Ayushmann Khurrana bagged the Style innovation Award at another prestigious award show which was held earlier in 2019. For the coveted event, Ayushmann donned a metallic-gold printed tuxedo, sporting a thick moustache. Take a look:

Cine Awards

At the recently held Cine Awards, Ayushmann Khurrana took home the 'Extraordinary Performance of the Year' Award for his performance in Andhadhun. As seen in the picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor can be seen in a chess-board inspired, black and white tuxedo. Take a look:

(Promo Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

