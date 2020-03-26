The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's Songs That Have Less Than 20 Million Views On YouTube

Bollywood News

Here are some Ayushmann Khurrana songs that are arranged on the basis of YouTube views. Check out the songs that have less than 20 million views.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a successful Bollywood career from his very first film Vicky Donor. The actor, who is known to choose unconventional scripts, has managed to give hits with each of the movies that he acts in. Along with acting, Ayushmann has mesmerised his audience with his first song called Paani da Rang. While most of his songs have managed to gain a YouTube viewership above 20 million, here are some that haven't crossed the 20 million mark. Take a look. 

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Recites A Self-written Poem, Says 'Everyday You Cannot Be Positive'

Ayushmann Khurrana's lesser-known songs

O Heeriye - 7.1 million views

The song O Heeriye is the first single that Ayushmann released after his movie songs Paani da Rang and Saddi Galli gained him a lot of awards. The song is composed by Ayushmann's longtime friend Rochak Kohli, who had even collaborated with Ayushman for the hit tracks. Even the lyrics of the song have been penned by the two close friends. 

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Show What Perfect Couple Bonding Goals Look Like

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's Long & Over Sized Jackets Can Be Perfect Fit For One's Causal Looks

Ik Mulaqaat - 13 million views

The song Ik Mulaqaat is from Ayushmann Khurrana's movie titled Dream Girl. Ayushmann crooned this beautiful number in an unplugged version. The music of this version is given by Meet Bros while lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed. According to Ayushmann, Dream Girl was the first film which he has ever done in the masala entertainer genre. The movie features Nushrat Bharucha of the Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame in the lead role as well. 

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana With Fellow Colleagues, From Bhumi Pednekar To 'Gulabo Sitabo' Directo

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho -17 million views

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ayushmann Khurrana used his voice for one of the tracks of his movie. The song is titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho where Ayushmann's character is singing the song for his lover played by Jitendra Kumar in this film. The music is composed by Tanishk - Vayu.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's Audience-favourite Scenes From 'Andhadhun'

 

 

