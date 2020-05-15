Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Bollywood Crime Dramas To Watch On Netflix

Those who simply love Bollywood crime drama or crime thriller movies have many options to choose from while selecting their weekend movie watchlist on Netflix. Here is a list of some selected movies from Netflix which were loved by many Bollywood crime thriller fans.

Article 15

The 2019 film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana is a popular crime drama movie which is available on the OTT platform Netflix. Article 15 showcases the story of a police investigation about three missing teenage girls from a village.

7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra has been a part of many critically acclaimed Bollywood movies, with Vishal Bharadwaj's 7 Khoon Maaf being one of them. The dark comedy crime drama is inspired by the Ruskin Bond book Susanna’s Seven Husbands.

Wazir

With Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo in the news for getting released on a popular OTT platform in June 2020, here is another masterpiece by the Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie features Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles alongside Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul and Neil Nitin Mukesh in supporting roles. The crime drama film was immensely praised for its music which was composed by Shantanu Moitra, Ankit Tiwari, Advaita, Prashant Pillai, Rochak Kohli and Gaurav Godkhindi.

Kahaani

The Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani is a Sujoy Ghosh masterpiece and is one of the best movies in Vidya Balan's career. She was awarded a Filmfare for the Best Actress for her performance in Kahaani. She portrayed the role of a pregnant woman who is searching for her missing husband. An interesting fact about the movie is that the scenes were shot in Kolkatta streets using guerrilla-filmmaking techniques so as to avoid extra attention from the public.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash is a crime thriller fan's treat as the movie consists of a psychological angle as well. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The Reema Kagti movie is her second directorial after her debut movie as a director for the critically acclaimed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The movie became an instant hit and is one of the highest grossers of 2012 in Bollywood.

