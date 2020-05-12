Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann And Alia-Varun: Popular Bollywood Jodis Of Today's Time

Over the years, the Bollywood industry gave the audiences a number of on-screen jodis which gathered a lot of love and fame. Just to take a look back at that on-screen jodis, they were Anil Kapoor-Sridevi, Raveena Tandon-Govinda, among many others. These jodis not only succeeded to deliver hits but also left fans amazed with their on-screen chemistry. In recent years, on-screen jodis such as Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana and Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan, among others, have managed to recreate the same frenzy in the industry. Read.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Movies Featuring Two Female Leads; 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bala', & More

Popular Bollywood Jodis of Current Time

Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana

Both the actors, Bhumi Pedneaker and Ayushmann Khurrana are amazing talents. Bhumi Pednekar entered the Bollywood industry alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in the year 2015. The film produced under the YRF banner was treasured for the impeccable star cast and storyline. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated total of ₹70 crores at the box-office.

Then after two years, the duo, again came together for their second amazing collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Allegedly, the film acknowledged a positive response from the critics and the audience. The film also raked in the amount of around ₹64 crores.

Their third film together was Bala, in 2019. The film also starred Yami Gautam in the lead. According to reports, this Amar Kaushik’s directorial managed to gain an estimated amount of ₹171 crores.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar's Movies On Social Issues That Her Fans Must Watch

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were first seen together in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year that managed to entertain the audience. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film managed to bag Rs.109 crores at the box office.

The next film in which Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were featured was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Audiences loved the pairing and the film became a super upon its release in 2014. The film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected and estimated Rs 173 crores at the Box office.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar Has A Number Of Big Projects In Her Kitty; 'Durgavati', 'Takht' And More

The director Shashank Khaitan again paired the popular pair in the sequel of the film, which was made in 2017. According to the box-office reports, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the sequel managed to earn above Rs.206 crores. Over the years, the jodis on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by fans. In fact, fans cant wait to seem them share screen again in the near future.

Also read | Bhumi-Ayushmann Or Nushrat-Kartik: Which On-screen Jodi Entertained The Most?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.