Bhumi-Ayushmann Or Nushrat-Kartik: Which On-screen Jodi Entertained The Most?

Bollywood industry has given many iconic on-screen jodis to the audience. Anil Kapoor-Sridevi to Raveena Tandon-Govinda, among many others, not only managed to bag huge amounts but also left fans in of them. In the recent years, on-screen jodis such as Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan, among others, have also left a lasting impression on the audience with their impeccable performance and the chemistry on the screen. Read on to know which jodi has garnered more love from the audience.

Better on-screen jodi?

Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar dipped her toes in the film industry in Ayushmann Khurrana's 2015's sleeping hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film crafted under the YRF banner was appreciated for the performance of the star cast and storyline. The film ran for 50 days in the theatres and managed to bag an estimated amount of ₹70 crores at the box-office. Later, after two years, the duo joined hands for their second collaboration, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Reportedly, the film received a positive response from the critics as well as the audience and managed to rake in the amount of around ₹64 crores.

After giving two back-to-back hits, the duo reunited for their third venture, Bala, which released in 2019. The film also featured Yami Gautam in the lead. According to the various reports, the Amar Kaushik directorial bagged an estimated total of ₹171 crores.

Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan were first seen together in the Luv Ranjan directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama that managed to entertain the audience. The director again paired them opposite each other in the sequel of the film, which was made in 2015. According to the box-office reports, Pyaar Ka Punchanama and the sequel managed to earn above ₹16 crores and ₹60 crores respectively.

Amid these years, the duo romanced on-screen for another flick Akaash Vani. Though the critics appreciated the performance of the star cast, it failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. The commercially unsuccessful film is the only film in which Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha ended up together. Later, in 2018, their bromance-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety not only became the talk of the town but also managed to grab a spot in the list of the highest-grossing films of the year.

