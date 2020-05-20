Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' And Other 2018 Films With Refreshing Concept

The year 2018 was undoubtedly a great year for Bollywood. Be it in terms of the box-office collection or even with a unique storyline; the year saw many successful hits. Right from Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Ayushmaan Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, the year was undoubtedly remarkable for Bollywood. Below is a list of Bollywood movies released in the year 2018 which had some of the unique concepts to feature in a film. Take a look:

Andhadhun

Be it the storyline of the film or the characters, everything about the film Andhadhun was loved by many. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer earned appreciation since the day the movie hit the silver screen. The film was an exciting story backed by mindblowing performances and enough twist and turns which kept the audiences guessing. Not only Ayushmann Khurrana but the supporting cast, which includes Radhika Apte, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Anil Dhawan, also bagged praises for their performance in the film.

Tumbbad

Rahi Anil Barve's "Tumbbad" was one such film that didn't fit into one specific genre. The plot of the film revolved around a young boy Vinayak Rao who is affected by a personal tragedy. However, his encounter with a wretched old lady who knows of a buried treasure sets him on the path of greed. The story then showed how he grows up to explore the local legend of a monster named Hastar and his gold collection.

Stree

The film, Stree, featured Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Bannerjee in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film was set in a village of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh where people are under constant fear of Stree (a ghost). For the unversed, Stree is the spirit of a woman who attacks only men at night during a specific festival in the village. Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao), along with his friends, decides to unravel the mystery.

Blackmail

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film Blackmail released in the year 2018. Irrfan Khan portrayed the role of a husband who blackmails his wife and her lover for an act of revenge after finding out about their love affair. The film featured Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya in the lead roles. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Apurba Sengupta and Rohit KaduDeshmukh under the banner of T-Series Films and RDP Motion Pictures.

