Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' And Other Movies That Spoke About Baldness

Bollywood has given a number of films over the years that focused on concepts and issues of different kinds. There were a few films that challenged the beauty standards set by society and were loved by the masses. Here is a list of few films that spoke about baldness and hair loss.

Bollywood movies on hair loss

1. Bala

Bala is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a man who suffers from male pattern blading and how it affects his life. The film Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

2. Ujda Chaman

Ujda Chaman is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a man who is looking for a beautiful woman to marry. His adventures as he finds the love of his life is what the film focuses on. Ujda Chaman is directed by Abhishek Pathak and stars the actors Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

3. Herman

Herman is a drama film released in the year 1990. The plot of this film revolves around a young boy who starts losing his hair at a young age and is bald by the time he is eleven. This film is directed by Erik Gustavson who also contributed to the story of the film. Herman stars actors like Anders Danielsen Lie and Frank Robert in pivotal roles.

Read When Ayushmann Khurrana Gave A Tip To Bhumi Pednekar's Future Boyfriend

Also read Neena Gupta Shares Experience Of Working With Young Actors Like Ayushmann And Jitendra

4. Gone Kesh

Gone Kesh is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a woman who is diagnosed with Alopecia, where she loses her hair. The story is about how she discovers herself and her real beauty. This film is directed by Qasim Khallow who also contributed to the story of the film. Gone Kesh stars actors like Shweta Tripathi and Alisha in pivotal roles.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana Can Be Kartik Aaryan's Next 'heroine'; Suggests Siddhant Chaturvedi

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana And Wife Tahira Support Delhi Women Ragpickers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Maddock Films)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.