Ayushmann Khurrana Can Be Kartik Aaryan's Next 'heroine'; Suggests Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood celebs are taking to social media to keep themselves as well as their fans entertained amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Actor Kartik Aaryan had something interesting in store for all his fans. He shared a hilarious picture of himself. Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted an edited picture of himself. The star admits that he is growing old gracefully amid COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, he wants to remake the movie Baghban again. Baghban starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in pivotal roles. Now, Kartik Aaryan has asked fans to help him with the cast of his Baghban remake.

Fans filled his comment section with interesting suggestions. However, it wasn’t just Kartik Aaryan’s fans even Siddhant Chaturvedi had something to suggest. The star dropped a hilarious comment on Kartik Aaryan’s post. Siddhanth Chaturvedi said that Ayushmann Khurrana can be his perfect 'Dreamgirl'.

Previously, Anushka Sharma too was seen asking fans about the one thing they have learnt about themselves during this quarantine time apart from doing the household chores. The response from her followers was amazing. While someone wrote how they got time to deal with anxiety, another responded saying how they have started loving their own company.

Even South diva Pooja Hegde recently initiated an interesting Q&A session with her fans on Twitter amid the quarantine period. Pooja Hegde’s fans bombarded her with many questions and one such question resulted in her admitting who she is forever crushing on.

Forever drooling over this man 🤤 beautiful inside AND out! So rare. #AskPooja https://t.co/pdwTYlmisz — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

