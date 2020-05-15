Ayushmann Khurrana's Fun Moments Captured With Cast Of 'Badhaai Ho' In These BTS Videos

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the popular talents in Bollywood. The star acted in Badhaai Ho in 2018. He played the role of Nakul in the hit movie. Badhaai Ho's plot revolves around Nakul, who gets shocked when he finds out that his mother is pregnant. The comedy movie directed by Amit Sharma has some behind-the-scenes moments that are as entertaining as the movie.

Badhaai Ho: Behind-the-scenes moments

In the video, Amit Sharma looks quite excited while shooting the film. The cast of the film also compliments Amit Sharma as a director and they also talk about how he is an amazing actor and hairstylist too. Ayushmann Khurrana also says that fun happens when one is also having fun behind the scenes. There are some funny moments shared between the cast of the film. Ayushmann also talks about Amit Sharma being a perfectionist as a director.

Amit Sharma compliments Ayushmann's acting. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana says that Badhaai Ho will be a special film for him since he is not playing the role of a typical hero but playing the role of a son. Other co-stars of the movie also talk about Ayushmann's role as Nakul Kaushik in the movie. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta also say that Ayushamann is the best actor for the role of Nakul Kaushik.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are seen spending some fun time with the cast of the film. They are playing the popular game 'Chidiya Udd' on the sets of Badhaai Ho. They were also seen playing some other game apart from 'Chidiya Udd'. Take a look at the funny behind-the-scenes video from Badhaai Ho.

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri are seen having some fun behind the scenes. Ayushmann Khurrana also states in the video that the film has a great cast and the actor also appreciates Gajraj Rao's role in the film. Gajraj Rao plays the role of Jeetendra Kaushik in the film who is also Nakul's (Ayushmann Khurrana) father. The director of the film also mentions that he is blessed to work with such an amazing cast.

