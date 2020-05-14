Ayushmann Khurrana's Unmissable Behind-the-scenes Videos From 'Dream Girl'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. He acted in Dream Girl which is marked as one of the iconic movies of the actor. Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl minted money at the box office and gained positive reviews from the audience. The comedy film also had some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments that you cannot miss to watch. Take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from Dream Girl.

Behind-the-scenes from Dream Girl

In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana has worn a saree and he is sitting on a chair as his makeup team helps him with hair and touch-up. Ayushmann's co-star in the movie, Nushrat Bharucha, is seen shooting the video and asking him a few funny questions. Ayushmann Khurrana says that he feels like a bullock wearing a nose ring and a pair of earrings. Nushrat Bharucha laughs at Ayushmann's statement.

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen dressing up as a girl in the video. His whole transformation video from Karamveer Singh to Pooja is seen in the video. Ayushmann Khurrana also mentions in the video that dressing up like a female is a task. Ekta Kapoor also took to her Twitter to post Ayushmann's transformation video. After Ekta Kapoor saw Ayushmann Khurrana's transformation video, she named him Maverick Khurana. She is the producer of the film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are seen practising for the song Radhe Radhe. Ayushmann says that Radhe Radhe is the biggest song that he has ever shot in his film career. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is the director of the film, also talks about Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the film. Ayushmann also reveals that he had 5 to 7 days to practise for the song.

