Ayushmann Khurrana's Quotes That Can Inspire And Motivate Fans

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is gaining immense positive response on social media. The movie hogged the limelight way before its trailer was released. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama film. It follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Soon after his debut film Vicky Donor the Bala quickly rose to prominence as an actor. Apart from being an actor, Ayushmann is also a singer and a fine writer who knows how to beautifully pen his thoughts. Here are some of Ayushmann Khurrana's best motivational quotes on life:

Ayushmann Khurrana's motivational quotes

चाँद की तरह अधूरेपन के कई ज़माने देखने पढ़ते हैं, फिर से मुकम्मल होने के लिए।

चाँद की तरह अधूरेपन के कई ज़माने देखने पढ़ते हैं, फिर से मुकम्मल होने के लिए। pic.twitter.com/MvS39aKACH — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 19, 2019

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana regrets rejecting THIS Rajkummar Rao movie

रंग बिरंगे से ख़्वाब अपनी jacket में ओढ़कर घूमता हूँ मैं ।

ALSO READ | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' review: Fans say 'Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll'

Life is a collection of moments, and the ones turn into memories.

Life is a collection of moments, and the ones turn into memories. I teamed up with Daniel Wellington for the #DWMoments campaign and I’m proud to show you what we did. Go to https://t.co/WrFnDTpdiQ and watch my moment #DanielWellington @ItIsDw #Ad pic.twitter.com/5pHq6OLxEq — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 21, 2019

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana is fond of BTS and THIS is his favourite song by the South-Korean band

Paa le tu aisi Fateh.

Samandar teri pyaas se darey. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their toughest personal battles. Be the lifer you are!

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal believes that he and Ayushmann Khurrana are connected somewhere; here's why

Don’t cross the red line!!!! —————————————- Bachpan mein papa ki lagaayi paabandiyon ko todne mein badaa mazaa aata tha.

Ab khud ki lagaayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.

Promo Image Credits - Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.