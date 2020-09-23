Tahira Kashyap Says 'proud Of You' As Ayushmann Khurrana Features In Time100 List 2020

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has recently made his place in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people for the year 2020. Ayushman, who is known for doing experiments in his acting is an all-round entertainer who has delivered eight hits in a row. As soon as the list was revealed, everyone including many actors started wishing Ayushmann. On this occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap also took to social media handle to express pride in her husband's achievement. Here is what Tahira Kashyap posted on her Instagram story:

Tahira Kashyap on Ayushmann Khurrana's great achievement

Taking to her Instagram story, Tahira shared Ayushmann Khurrana's post on being among the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. She wrote, "Proud of You," and also used a heart emoticon. In the most adorable way, she expressed her happiness and appreciated her hubby for his hard work over the years. Take a look at the IG story below:

Apart from Tahira, many Bollywood celebs joined her in congratulating Ayushmann for his achievement. Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Ayushmann in the films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, lauded him. Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana was also elated for his brother.

Besides this, actors like Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi, Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-star Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and many more dropped congratulatory messages and wishes for Ayushmann on being a part of the prestigious power list of 2020.

Apart from Ayushmann, there are some of the other global artists to feature in Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list. The few names include music sensations like Selena Gomez and The Weekend, Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and many more. Some of the Indians celebrities who have been featured in this list, include PM Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai, and Ravindra Gupta.

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. The film released on OTT platform, Amazon Prime. The movie, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates the tale of a grumpy landlord (BigB) and his whimsical tenant (Khurrana). The movie directed by Shoojit Sircar received mixed reactions from the audience.

