Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' And Other Films That Had Friends Falling In Love

There have been so many Bollywood movies that are made on friends falling madly in love. Some of the Bollywood movies that showcase friends falling in love are Meri Pyaari Bindu, New York, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! and many more. Most of these movies are romantic-comedies, and some of them are widely regarded as classics of their genre. Read on to know more about Meri Pyaari Bindu and other films that saw friends falling madly in love.

Bollywood films that had friends falling madly in love

Meri Pyaari Bindu

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. This 2017 film is directed by Akshay Roy. The film is a love story of Abhimanyu and Bindu who are childhood friends. The film has an average rating of 5.8 bestowed by IMDb.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is the popular flick starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra. The 2002 romantic film is another tale of great friends falling in love with each other. The film directed by Kunal Kohli remains to be a special one in the hearts of many fans. The film, however, has an average rating of 5.1 on IMDb.

New York

This is another film based on friendships and love. The 2009 film received huge hype back when it released. New York starred Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film was directed by Kabir Khan. The film has an average rating of 6.8 on IMDb.

