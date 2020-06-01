Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Movies On The Indian Constitution And IPC

Bollywood films have been known to showcase many new concepts. These also have an affinity towards genres and themes like police and courtroom dramas. In various Bollywood movies, the subject or plot regarding statutes, rules, IPC sections, consitutional rights have been discussed, and subsequently, the film revolves around the constitution and the Indian Penal Code. Take a look at movies based on the Indian Constitution and IPC.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Maharashtra Police's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme

Article 15

Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 offers a bold take on the Indian Constitution. Ayushmann Khurrana portrayed the role of an IPS officer who solves the case of the murder of young children and a missing girl. The film also drills down the very essence of Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which “prohibits the State from discriminating against a citizen on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth,”.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Comically Responds To Ayushmann Khurrana Teasing Him About Wedding In 2010: Watch

Aligarh

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Aligarh is a film based on a real-life story. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a professor from Aligarh Muslim University who is a homosexual and how his life takes a turn after he his reality comes to light. Apart from Manoj Bajpaee, the film also has Rajkummar Rao, who plays the role of a journalist. The film went on to break several stereotypes with the focus on freedom and morals.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Won Hearts?

Section 375

Section 375 released on September 13, 2019, and garnered massive attention online. The film grabbed many eyeballs due to the subject. The film also garnered much attention because of the great performances by the lead actors, Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. The Ajay Bahl directorial revolved around Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The film portrays the story of a young woman accusing her employer of raping her. On the other hand, Akshaye and Richa played lawyers who are on a quest to defend their respective clients. The film acquired a lot of praise from the critics with the courtroom scenes being the high point of the film. Nevertheless, it failed to make an impact at the box office and reportedly earned only Rs 22 crores.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi Poses For A Selfie With Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana & Yuvraj Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.