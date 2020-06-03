Ayushmann Khurrana's Superhit Peppy Songs From His Popular Films To Dance On

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of many successful films since his debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He is known for his stellar performances and on-screen charisma which keeps viewers glued to the screens. Besides his acting chops, Khurrana has also stunned the audience with his fun dance moves. Here we have compiled some of the actor’s peppy songs that will make your feet tap. Read on:

Morni Banke

Morni Banke is a part of Badhaai Ho. This peppy song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra grabbing eyeballs with their performance on on-screen. Crooned by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar, Morni Banke has a Punjabi element. The track is loaded with fun lyrics throughout the song. The music of Ayushmann Khurrana’s song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics were penned by MellowD.

Gabru

Gabru is a part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent flick Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar. Romy has lent his voice to this dance number. It showcases Ayushmann Khurrana dancing gracefully on beats. The peppy number is in sync with the movie’s plot. Gabru, the highlight of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, was loved by the audience and was considered one of the best songs of Ayushmann Khurrana. The music of the song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while the original credits for the song go to Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Aap Se Milkar

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun is full of young vibes that reflect in the movie’s songs as well. Aap Se Milkar is a quite impressive and soulful song with beautiful lyrics and fun-loving music. Showcasing the cute chemistry of Ayushmann and Radhika Apte, this track is sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and Aakanksha Sharma. The song was penned by Jaideep Jani while its music was composed and produced by Amit Trivedi.

Arey Pyaar Kar Le

Arey Pyaar Kar Le is from the film of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. This peppy song features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar dancing to Bappi Lahiri's classic track. The music of the song hasn’t changed much except the addition of some programmed beats, scatting and vocal loops. Tanishk Bagchi even drops some of the original 90s disco sound effects which remind the audience of the classic hit. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann Khurrana while the track has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and the rap is written as well as performed by Ikka.

Naah Goriye

Naah Goriye is from the film Bala. The song happens to be the re-created version of Harry Sandhu and Nora Fatehi's popular song Naah. The peppy song featuring the lead actor along with the singer and Sonam Bajwa will surely make you groove. The song has been composed by B Praak, penned by Jaani and sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Swasti Mehul. The movie song is as entertaining as the original.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming ventures

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana last appeared in Hitesh Kewaly’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The drama flick earned positive reviews from the critics and the audience. Khurrana will be next seen in Shoojit Sarcar’s Gulabo Sitabo. The flick was initially slated to release in April 2020. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, the film could not have a theatrical release and is now scheduled to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

