Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Rugged Caveman Look, See Pic

Just like other Bollywood actors, even Ayushmann Khurrana is encouraging his fans to stay at home and to make good use of their quarantine time. The actor has always shared glimpses of his daily routine during these days. At the time of this lockdown, the Badhaai Ho actor has posted a picture of his new look. During the quarantine period, Ayushmann Khurrana is sporting a rugged look.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to post a picture of his rugged beard look. In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana is rocking the bearded and messy haired look. In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana gave his fans a peek of his fit body as well. In the caption, Ayushmann Khurrana captioned it as "The caveman his ready for a workout".

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana recited posted a poem on Instagram. Watch the video here.

Ayushmann Khurrana is doing his bit to spread awareness during the Coronavirus pandemic. Ayushmann Khurrana featured in the new song Muskurayega India. For the song, Ayushmann Khurrana features in the song with several other leading actors of Bollywood. The song Muskurayega India is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra. The motivational song also features actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film was very well received by the audience and also received several positive reviews. Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

