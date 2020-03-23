Ayushmann Khurrana's Mesmerising Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana has been winning hearts with his versatility in movies. With a series of hits like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, the actor has created his own space in the Hindi film industry. Besides being known for his choice of movies, the actor is also becoming a common face on the covers of many renowned and popular magazines. Take a look at times Ayushmann Khurrana graced the cover of different magazines.

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos

In the above picture, Ayushmann is seen wearing a woollen jumper which he paired with wool and cotton-blend pants. His outfit is from Louis Vuitton. He completed his ensemble with a brass, palladium and enamel chain. He also wore a leather and canvas bracelet from Louis Vuitton for the cover of the January 2020 edition of Elle magazine.

Ayushmann looks dapper on the cover of Mensxp

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the magazine's cover page. He is seen dressed in a brown printed suit and a white t-shirt. The Vicky Donor actor looked cool in sport's shoes and his swag added to his final look.

When Bala actor looked stunning on the cover of Man’s World magazine

The actor stunningly graced the cover of Man's World magazine’s June 2019 issue. The actor is seen dressed in colourful attire. He looked comfortable and classy in a multi-coloured tracksuit which he paired with a pair of white sneakers. His outfit perfectly breaks the monotony of grey. Striking a pose on an Audi, the actor shared the cover on his Instagram handle. The magazine cover reads 'The Dependable Mr Khurrana'.

