Ayushmann Khurrana's Heart-warming Scenes From 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

The movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha is based on a slice of life-related to marriage issues and how much a person required to put efforts to make the marriage successful. It is one of the movies of Indian cinema that can be easily relatable to almost every person’s life. There are several scenes from the movies where people can directly connect and feel that even they have faced this. So let’s check out which are these scenes from the movie.

On the size of Bhumi Pednekar (Sandhya)

One of the scenes from the movie trailer is when Ayushmann says to his mom that her size is too big. His father scolds him saying who and what does he think he is that he is dreaming about Juwi Chawala.

The movie takes an interesting twist because of the race of husband and wife where the husband has to carry his wife and run and win against other couples. One of the relatable scenes from the film is when Ayushmann tells his mother that he won’t run and then his mother just forces him to do so. That happens with every child who refuses their mom's orders.

In the trailer, Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar) complains about her husband and says that he called her fat to which her brother asks her whether what he said wrong as she is fat.

The court scene

When the couple reaches the court for a divorce, the judge asks both the parties why did they want to get separated and Ayushmann says because of financial pressure his father asked him to marry an educated girl who will also earn. This can be somewhat relatable to a few people who have seen or been in such marriages in India.

The movie was shot at the banks of the Ganges river in Haridwar. In most scenes, the river is visible throughout the film. The movie is helmed by Sharat Katariya. The lead actors from the film are Bhumi Pednekar as Sandhya Verma, Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Prakash Tiwari, and Sanjay Mishra as Chandrabhan Tiwari.

