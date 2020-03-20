Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': Deleted Scenes From The Film

Ayushman Khurrana's films have received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Ayushman Khurrana's popular films include Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Dream Girl, Bala, Vicky Donor, etc. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is all about the story of Prem who marries an obese girl Sandhya and the two eventually fall in love due to competition. Listed below are some of the unseen and deleted scenes from Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Read on to know more details:

Deleted scenes from Ayushmann Khurrana's Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana is seen in this deleted scene from the film. The scene is a dream sequence that is not part of the final cut film. Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem gets married to a girl and has a conversation with the pandit. In the end, Prem runs away and the dream sequence ends there.

This is another deleted scene from the film. This is where Sandhya comes to Prem's shop for the first time. Prem and Sandhya have a sweet conversation as the two begin to like each other. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar play prominent roles in this scene.

This is another deleted scene from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In this scene, Prem is seen at the mini bar in the ambassador before the marriage. The scene begins with men drinking. Prem arrives there and drinks in order to get rid of his nervousness and sadness before his marriage.

