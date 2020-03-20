Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Poem That 'reeks Of Nostalgia' To Him

The Coronavirus pandemic has led a lot of Bollywood celebrities resorting to self-isolation and social distancing. The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana in no exception. Several celebrities are killing time by indulging into exercising, spending quality time with their family or learning new skills. However, Khurrana is utilising his quarantine time by digging out poems and sharing them with his fans on social media.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Questions Age-old Definition Of Masculinity As He Reads At Home

Also Read | Heartouching & Comedy Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana shares "reeks of nostalgia" after questioning the age-old definition of masculinity

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him reciting two poems questioning the age-old definition of masculinity, written by a writer that he had lately discovered. Following that video, Khurrana has shared another video of himself reciting a poem. However, this time the Badhai Ho actor was reciting a poem that he himself had written "a couple of years back". The title of his poem is "अलमारी की ख़ुशबू" that literally translates to "the smell of the cupboard".

Khurrana captioned the video writing, "अलमारी की ख़ुशबू।

I’d written this thought a couple of years back. Reeks of nostalgia. ठहर जाते हैं थोड़ा सा। थोड़ा बंद हो जाते हैं। यह भी वक्त है, निकल जाएगा। ख़याल रखिए। "

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice For 'Article 15'? Read Other Unknown Facts

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen alongside Jitendra Kumar in the comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. He will next be seen sharing the screen space with the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the film titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film is slated to release at the box office on April 17, 2020.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana On Why 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Wouldn't Have Released 5 Years Ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.