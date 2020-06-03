Amitabh Bachchan Says He's No One To Question Filmmakers On 'Gulabo Sitabo' OTT Release

Amitabh Bachchan, in a recent interview with a media outlet, broke his silence on the row surrounding the digital release of his film Gulabo Sitabo. As the move was met with a negative response from theatre owners, Amitabh Bachchan in the interview said he cannot question the decision of the producers and filmmakers regarding the film. The legendary actor said that he doesn't understand the subject and added on a lighter note that he doesn't know what OTT stands for.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Maharashtra Police's 'Gulabo Sitabo' Meme

Amitabh Bachchan says he trying hard to keep up with young actors

The filmmakers of Gulabo Sitabo recently announced their decision to release the film on Amazon Prime Video and not in theatres. As per reports, the Gulabo Sitabo makers were uncertain about the film's theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to go for OTT release instead which led to an uproar by theatre owners.

Amitabh Bachchan, in the same interview, talked about his new film Gulabo Sitabo and on the topic of its release. The actor, who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy-drama film, said that he still has sleepless nights when shooting a film and added that he tries hard to keep up with young actors on social media. He said that he cannot be bothered by decisions that are beyond his realms of expertise.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar Speaks About Criticism From Theatre Owners On Gulabo Sitabo's OTT Release

Amitabh Bachchan also said that it was a pleasure working with Ayushmann Khurrana and that the young actor was extremely talented. The actor added that he was a fan of Ayushmann's earlier work. Amitabh Bachchan also said that he was happy to be reunited with Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi, as he had previously done some good work with them and respected them a lot.

Also Read | Shoojit Sircar On 'Gulabo Sitabo's Release On OTT: 'We Could Not Wait More'

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but got postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Recently, the makers of the film confirmed that the film would release worldwide on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. In an interview, the director of the film had described Amitabh Bachchan as someone who is greedy for good work.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From 'Kabhi Kabhie' & 'Gulabo Sitabo' Sets

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.