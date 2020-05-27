Sonam Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Won Hearts?

Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Sonam Kapoor both have shared the screen space with Aysuhmann Khurrana in 2017 and 2014 respectively. However, both the movies weren't successful enough to mint much at the box office but many select fans of Ayushmann, Sonam and Parineeti surely liked the movie. Here is an analysis on their budget and IMDb ratings as well as some critic reactions for both of their movies.

Sonam Kapoor & Ayushmann in Bewakoofiyaan

Bewakoofiyaan is a Bollywood romantic comedy film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and late Rishi Kapoor in the main roles. The movie was based on a contemporary story where modern relationships were the focus of the film. It was director Nupur Asthana's' second film under YRF Films. Even though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics; it was still liked by many viewers.

Boxoffice India declared the movie as a flop. It was apparently made with a budget of Rs 22 crores. While its worldwide gross collections were declared to be Rs 22 crores.

IMDb ratings- 5.5/10

Critics reactions - Taran Adarsh said that the film was a "pleasant surprise" encompassed with super performances of Rishi, Ayushmann and Sonam. He also added that the movie had watertight writing, skilled direction and dollops of humour filled throughout the movie plot. Whereas Rajeev Masand said that director Nupur Asthana's direction was "easy hand", but with a dead duck of a script not much could have been done to save the film.

Parineeti Chopra & Ayushmann in Meri Pyaari Bindu

Ayushmann Khurrana worked in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Parineeti Chopra in 2017 where he portrayed the role of an author. The story of the movie was about two friends, Abhimanyu (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bindu (Parineeti Chopra), who fall in love but due to some uncertain circumstances, they drift apart from each other.

Boxoffice India declared the movie as a flop. It was made with a budget of Rs 22 crores as well but it managed to collect a worldwide gross of only Rs 17 crores.

IMDb - 5.9/10

Critics views - The movie was regarded as a special film for the music lovers as well as a good movie for the romantic fanatics. Critic Anupama Chopra praised Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti's performances. Some other critics regarded the movie's plot to be missing some essential beats.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Bewakoofiyaan & Meri Pyaari Bindu

