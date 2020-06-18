Ayushmann Khurrana’s Quote From His Book Trends As Fans Demand #JusticeForSushant

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Since then, fans have been protesting against nepotism and have been demanding justice for him. The hashtag, #JusticeForSushant has been trending all over social media. Many fans have been alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was often subjected to politics and power play by several industry biggies.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashami Desai Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Fans demand #JusticeForSushant on social media

Several netizens have been targeting film director Karan Johar as he is often seen promoting star kids and industry insiders. Among the several posts throughout social media, some fans have also been sharing an excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana’s book, Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood. The book talks about how Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected by Karan Johar’s production house. In the same, it was stated that when Ayushmann Khurrana called them, he was told, “We only work with stars, and can’t work with you”.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana hadn't been in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput; says 'Never know what’s behind that smile'

The said excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana’s book talks about how he had interviewed Karan Johar back when he was a radio jockey. The director had shared his office landline number. The excerpt further read, “Ab toh introducing Ayushmann Khurrana hai by Dharma Productions!’ The next day I dialled the number Karan had given me. They said Karan wasn’t in office. The day after that I called again. They said he was busy. And finally, my bubble burst when, the subsequent day, they told me bluntly ‘We only work with stars, and can’t work with you’”.

Take a look at the post here:

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Work And Contribution Towards Society

A criminal case has been registered against eight people from the film industry under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut has been listed as a witness in the case too. The hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2020. Several industry insiders like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and many more have been lodged under this case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling on Sunday. He was laid to rest on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi, is yet to be released.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Andhadhun' Actor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.