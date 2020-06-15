Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Work And Contribution Towards Society

Bollywood actors are considered to be among the most significant influencers as they have a broad reach and fanbase. Apart from endorsing various brands, celebs also actively take part in multiple social campaigns to influence people. Many times, actors are seen taking part in various fundraising events. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many actors took part in the recently held ‘I for India’ campaign. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too was a part of the campaign. Here are some of the social campaigns that Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of.

Social causes Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of

Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned ambassador for the second edition of Wings For Life World Run. The show was a charity event to support those with spinal cord injuries. On May 3, 2015, thousands of runners participated in a unique run that took place simultaneously across six continents, and 35 countries. In India, the race started at 4:30 pm local time in Gurgaon. The event was organised under the aegis of Government of Haryana and the Haryana Olympics Association.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came out in support of women ragpickers in New Delhi during the COVID-19 crisis. The two have been supporting a non-profit organisation in Delhi named Gulmeher, a women’s collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. Reportedly, the NGO works with about 200 women ragpickers, and this contribution helped them look after themselves and their families.

Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana has also joined hands with UNICEF and the Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness and speak up against sexual abuse of children. The actor has boarded the ministry’s key initiative, which is known as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), intending to make people aware of the protection and legal support that the Act offers against child sexual abuse. Ayushmann, who shot a video for the same cause a few months back, revealed that people need to be more vigilant about such cruel offences and raise their voice by reporting such incidents to the concerned authorities.

