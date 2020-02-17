Ayushmann Khurrana Acing The Suit Looks Like A Pro In THESE Pics

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the leading stars of Bollywood today. He started his career as the contestant in MTV Roadies in 2003. Since then, there was no turning back his life. He became the part of Shoojit Sircar film Vicky Donor in 2012, thus marking his debut. The comedy-romance based film was the hit and Ayushmann received several accolades for it. The star is gearing up for his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan next. For the promotions, Ayushmann is seen ramping up amazing blazer looks. The star carries off the style really well. Therefore, we have compiled below some of his other amazing suited-up look

Ayushmann Khurrana's suit looks

Vicky Donor lead actor Ayushmann has recently posted a picture on his Instagram. He is wearing a brown and navy blue combination chequered blazer, twinning with his sweater inside. The crisp look of Ayushmann was styled by Isha Bhansali and photographed by Nayan Tara Parikh.

While receiving the National Award for his film Andhadhun, Ayushmann was spotted wearing a Bandhgala or a long jacket which is the concoction of traditional and modern looks. He paired a contemporary look by wearing black specs.

Recently, the actor has been named as ‘Actor of the Decade’ and awarded as Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. He has posted a picture on his Instagram posing while reading a book ‘ Archie’s Double Digest.’

Dream Girl lead actor, Ayushmann was recently been honoured with the 'Icon of the year' at this year's Lokmat Most Stylish Award Ceremony. He has posted his image which is lensed by the Ravindu Patil. He is wearing a black blazer on which he is wearing a silver black button jacket.

