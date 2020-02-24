Disha Patani Slays In Crop Top And Shorts; Brings Back 'moods Of Sara' From 'Malang'

Disha Patani’s look, action stunts as well as acting as Sara was appreciated in her last film Malang. However, it seems that Disha Patani has not shed the image of Sara just yet. If we take a look at the actor's latest Instagram post, she is seen living the ‘moods’ of Sara from Malang.

Disha Patani shared an Instagram post with three pictures. The series of pictures reminded her of her character Sara, so she captioned the post: “Different moods of Sara”.

In the pictures, she was dressed in a white front tie-up crop top and white shorts. She also wore matching sneakers. Disha Patani stood in front of a wall full of matching flower plants. She was laughing and seemed to enjoy the quick photo session.

The Instagram picture was loved by her fans. Many commented on how they missed the character from film Malang. Celebrities like Ellie Avram also commented heart eye emoji on the picture. Her picture was loved by her sister Khusbhoo Patani as well. Furthermore rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also liked the picture.

On the professional front

Disha Patani will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the action, romance, drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to reports, the film is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The said actors are involved in the shooting of the film which is ongoing in an undisclosed location. She had shared the Muhurat Puja photos on her Instagram handle. Furthermore, the film is set to release on EID 2020.

