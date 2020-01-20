The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Drops, Leads To A Meme-fest

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer dropped today and the internet began flooding with hilarious memes

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer was released today, January 20, 2020. But the moment the trailer dropped, it gave birth to some of the most hilarious memes on the internet. Read on to know more details about this story. 

Ayushmann’s next receives a meme fest

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the back-to-back success of his films. His last release Bala was loved by the audience and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Also read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope

Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with his on-screen parents in Badhaai Ho for this rom-com. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are playing the role of Ayushmann’s love interest’s parents in the film.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Falls For Jitendra Kumar In New 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Poster

The plot of the film revolves around a homosexual couple who are trying to convince one of the partner’s parents regarding the normalcy of homosexuality and the LGBTQIA community. Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar is playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in the film. But apart from the trailer being loved by Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans, the trailer has also led to creation of a lot of memes online. Check out some of these hilarious memes related to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer.

Memes on Twitter

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana To Recreate 'Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Also read | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Prejudices On Homosexuality

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram, OMaddy2593 Twitter, Dhaval Balai Twitter

 

 

Published:
