Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Drops, Leads To A Meme-fest

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer was released today, January 20, 2020. But the moment the trailer dropped, it gave birth to some of the most hilarious memes on the internet. Read on to know more details about this story.

Ayushmann’s next receives a meme fest

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the back-to-back success of his films. His last release Bala was loved by the audience and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with his on-screen parents in Badhaai Ho for this rom-com. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are playing the role of Ayushmann’s love interest’s parents in the film.

The plot of the film revolves around a homosexual couple who are trying to convince one of the partner’s parents regarding the normalcy of homosexuality and the LGBTQIA community. Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar is playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in the film. But apart from the trailer being loved by Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans, the trailer has also led to creation of a lot of memes online. Check out some of these hilarious memes related to the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer.

Memes on Twitter

Casteism, homophobia, women rights and blind ppl sabka rights lega re tera @ayushmannk #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/oM1XXI8Ht2 — house dankister (@house_dankister) January 20, 2020

When You try to explain what you do as an Content Creator to your Family.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhantrailer pic.twitter.com/XGiPGJQBlQ — Become An Influencer (@tagmangofficial) January 20, 2020

