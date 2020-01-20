Ayushmann Khurrana Falls For Jitendra Kumar In New 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Poster

The never-ending success train of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana, has found his next stop with the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie will be the actor's first release in the year 2020. Ayushmann shared a new poster of the movie on his Instagram.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster revealed:

The poster of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shows the main cast of the movie. The poster has a setting of a wedding stage. Actor Jitendra Kumar, who plays Aman Tripathi, is sitting on a chair as Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Singh, is seen sitting on his lap. The two are falling off the stage as their family members are trying to hold them. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will be playing the role of Sunaina and Shankar Tripathi, Aman's parents. The movie also stars Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, and Pankhuri Awasthy.

The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is celebrating the movie in a quirky way. Excluding Ayushmann Khurrana, everyone has changed their names on Instagram and added the word Zyada as their middle names. This seems to be a way of promoting their film:

The movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be releasing on February 21, 2020. Trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the movie and also gave some information about the same. He shared that the movie's trailer will be released on January 20, 2020, at 1.30 pm. The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Krishan Kumar.

